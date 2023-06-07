CSI Compressco LP at LD Micro Invitational Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

John Jackson - CSI Compressco LP - CEO



Thank you. We're glad to be here today, and I'll just roll through some slides here to give you a brief overview of the company and the industry and what we're about.



So we are a Nasdaq-traded company, enterprise value about $800 million, and our equity market cap's in that one $160 million-ish range. We pay a dividend of $0.04 a share, and we have 140 million shares outstanding.



We're in the natural gas space. I want to get into the business in a bit. I'll talk about what we specifically do, but just in general, the natural gas -- there's a lot of things that natural gas does in United States besides power generation. A lot of power generation comes from natural gas, but it's also used as a feedstock for ammonia, for fertilizer in almost every application, a lot of heating and cooling and cooking goes on with it, a lot of commercial applications for natural gas. So whe