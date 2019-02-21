Feb 21, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and year-end 2018 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer; and with me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our CFO.



We are pleased with our results for the quarter and for the year and continue to be optimistic about the underlying strength of our business and our outlook for 2019 and beyond. Our EBITDA margin for the year increased by 230 basis points to 35.5% from full year 2017, representing our highest annu