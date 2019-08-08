Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay at www.cogentco.com.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Dave Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cogent Communications Holding. Sir, you may begin.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you and Good morning to everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2019 earnings call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, and with me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer.



Now for some highlights from our second quarter 2019, we continue to be optimistic about the underlying strength of our business and the outlook for the remainder of 2019 and beyond. Our gross margin for the quarter increased by 170 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 to 59.8%. Our cash flow