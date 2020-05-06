May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Cogent Communications Holdings Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I will now turn the call over to Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, everyone. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. It's my pleasure to welcome you all to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cogent Communications Holdings. We welcome those who are listening to the call's live audio webcast at this annual meeting in these difficult times. It is 9:00, and in accordance with the notice of the meeting and the proxy solicitation statement mailed to shareholders, I call to order the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders. I'm informed by our Corporate Secretary that the notice of the meeting has been properly and timely mailed to all stockholders of record. The electronic copies of the proxy statements and the annual report on Form 10-K are also posted on Cogent's website as required by the Securi