May 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, and thank you very much. Welcome to our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer. And with me on this morning's call is Jean-Michel Slagmuylder, our Acting Chief Financial Officer.



We are pleased with our results for the quarter and continue to be optimistic in the underlying strength of our business and our outlook for 2020 and beyond, even with the impact and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our quarterly gross margin reached a company record high o