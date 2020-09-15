Sep 15, 2020 / 06:55PM GMT
Brett Joseph Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Well, welcome to everyone for joining us for this next session of Communacopia. This is an audio session. So if you're trying to find a video, you can stop looking and just listen. I am Brett Feldman, the firm's U.S. telecom analyst, and I'm happy to have joining me on the line right now, Dave Schaeffer, the Chairman and CEO of Cogent Communications; as well as Sean Wallace, the Chief Financial Officer of Cogent. Dave, Sean, thanks for joining us.
David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Brett, thank you for hosting us. I'd like to thank all the investors for their time today and thank Goldman Sachs for a great forum to communicate.
Brett Joseph Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Well, we're happy you're here. And more importantly, we're looking forward to hopefully having you here in person next year.
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Virtual) Transcript
