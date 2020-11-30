Nov 30, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Ahmed Sami Badri - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for joining us. I'm Sami Badri with CrÃ©dit Suisse Equity Research. We now have Dave Schaeffer, the CEO of Cogent Communications.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Hey, Sami, thank you for hosting us today. I thank CrÃ©dit Suisse for a great venue, and I'd like to thank all the investors for their time and interest in Cogent.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - Senior AnalystAbsolutely. (Operator Instructions)So Dave, I was hoping you could kind of kick us off with just unpacking the Corporate segment growth weakness that we saw in 2Q and 3Q of 2020. I think maybe if you want to talk about those in the context of your business, that would be very helpful