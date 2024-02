Nov 30, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Ahmed Sami Badri - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Analyst



Perfect. I think we are now connected.



Thank you, everyone, for joining us. I'm Sami Badri with Crédit Suisse Equity Research. We now have Dave Schaeffer, the CEO of Cogent Communications.



Thank you, Dave, for joining us today.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Hey, Sami, thank you for hosting us today. I thank Crédit Suisse for a great venue, and I'd like to thank all the investors for their time and interest in Cogent.



Questions and Answers:

- Cré- Research Division - Senior AnalystAbsolutely. (Operator Instructions)So Dave, I was hoping you could kind of kick us off with just unpacking the Corporate segment growth weakness that we saw in 2Q and 3Q of 2020. I think maybe if you want to talk about those in the context of your business, that would be very helpful