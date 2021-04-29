Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer. With me on this morning's call is Sean Wallace, our Chief Financial Officer.



Now for a few comments on our results. As a number of COVID-19 cases in the United States have begun to decline, businesses have initiated plans to begin