David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm David Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO. And with me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our earnings press release. Our press release includes a number of historical metrics