Nov 29, 2022 / 03:50PM GMT

Anastazia Goshko - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



(technical difficulty) Bank of America. And this is our 2022 Leverage Finance Conference. Finally, back in person and (inaudible) we're thrilled, and we're also thrilled to have Cogent Communications with us, Dave Schaeffer, company's CEO. Dave, thanks so much for being with us.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thanks for hosting me. I'd like to thank Bank of America for a great venue, and I'd like to thank investors for taking time out of our day to hear a little bit about us.



Anastazia Goshko - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Great. So a lot to cover. So I thought we would structure our conversation today, Dave, is kind of maybe equal portions. But first, topics related to what we call Cogent Classic now. And then you've got the pending acquisition of the print wireline network. So a lot of questions and topics related to that. And then finally, because this is a debt conference, we wanted