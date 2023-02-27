Feb 27, 2023 / 06:50PM GMT

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director



For those of you who don't know me, I'm Matt Niknam, comm infrastructure analyst here at Deutsche Bank, and we are pleased to be joined by a man who really needs no introduction, but I'll give an introduction anyway. Cogent Communications CEO, Dave Schaeffer. Dave welcome back.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



I'd like to thank Deutsche Bank for a great venue, and I'd like to thank investors for taking time to hear a little bit about Cogent.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - DirectorWe've got lots to talk about. Maybe just to start, you recently reported fourth quarter results closed out 2022. It sounds like you've got a very busy 2023 ahead. Maybe just to start, we can talk about some of your top strategic goals and priorities for the year?- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman