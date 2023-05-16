May 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Nick Del Deo with MoffettNathanson, and I'm thrilled to be joined by Dave Schaeffer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Cogent Communications.



This is our inaugural MoffettNathanson TMT Conference, but we've had nine prior meeting communications conferences, and Dave has been kind enough to join us at all 10. He's the only speaker that can make that claim. So Dave, thanks for being here, and thanks for 10 years of support.



Dave Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder and CEO



Well, thank you for hosting me, and thank all the investors for their time, and obviously, thank MoffettNathanson for a great venue. And even though it is your inaugural, it feels like I'm no longer the longest-serving Cogent person by a long shot. There's some people that have 25 years more tenure than I have with our acquisition of Sprint, so I know the feeling how you can have nine previous conferences and this could still be your inaugural.



Nick Del Deo