May 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Nick Del Deo with MoffettNathanson, and I'm thrilled to be joined by Dave Schaeffer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Cogent Communications.
This is our inaugural MoffettNathanson TMT Conference, but we've had nine prior meeting communications conferences, and Dave has been kind enough to join us at all 10. He's the only speaker that can make that claim. So Dave, thanks for being here, and thanks for 10 years of support.
Dave Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder and CEO
Well, thank you for hosting me, and thank all the investors for their time, and obviously, thank MoffettNathanson for a great venue. And even though it is your inaugural, it feels like I'm no longer the longest-serving Cogent person by a long shot. There's some people that have 25 years more tenure than I have with our acquisition of Sprint, so I know the feeling how you can have nine previous conferences and this could still be your inaugural.
Nick Del Deo
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc at MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...