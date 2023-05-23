May 23, 2023 / 03:05PM GMT

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the communications and media space here. Well, I want to welcome Dave Schaeffer, Founder and CEO of Cogent Communications. Dave, thanks for joining us.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Hey, Phil, thank you for hosting me, thank JP for a great venue. And most importantly, thank all the investors for taking some time to hear a little bit about our business.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystExcellent. Well, let's start with the recently closed acquisition of Sprint's Global Media business. This is the first M&A deal you've done in nearly 16 years. And T-Mobile has been trying to sell it for what seems like almost that long. But why this one and why now?- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, C