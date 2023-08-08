Aug 08, 2023 / 09:40PM GMT

Cooper Belanger - Cowen Inc. - Moderator



Well, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to TD Cowen's 9th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit. My name is Cooper Ballinger. I'm an associate on the communications infrastructure research team here. I'm joined today by Cogent Communications' CEO, Dave Schaeffer.



I have prepared a list of questions. We have about 40 minutes. You guys know how this goes. So with that, Dave, thank you for your time, and let's get into it.



Dave Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - CEO, Founder



Well, thank you, Cooper. Thank the investors for taking time here in the audience, and most importantly, thank TD Cowen for a great venue.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen Inc. - ModeratorAppreciate it. So to kick things off, I think we should talk about the Sprint acquisition. It's been about three months since close officially. So to start our discussion, can you just give us a general sense of how the integration's going? Anything faster or slower than ini