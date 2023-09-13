Sep 13, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



So I think you can kind of just kick it off. I guess, Dave, again, congrats on the smooth transaction. What's going right? What's going wrong?



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, fair enough. First of all, I'd like to thank you for hosting me today. Thanks BofA. I thank the investors for taking the time to meet with us. And we've been paid a complement in the beginning saying it's a shiny new asset. Oftentimes, one of the alleged issues with the Sprint network is its age. And like some things, old does not necessarily mean bad. And in the case of the Sprint network, we've been very happy with the quality of the assets that we acquired. We, in fact, did an appraisal on the fiscal assets, that's 485 buildings as well as the 19,000 route miles of intercity fiber, 1,200 route miles of metropolitan fiber, that came in at approximately $1 billion. We paid $1 billion for that asset.



So I think we did well. I think -- what's going right? We definitely are happy with the asset. We're