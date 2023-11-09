Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO. With me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our earnings press release. Our press release includes a number of historical quarterl