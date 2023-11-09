Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Cogent Communications Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded, and it will be available for replay at www.cogentco.com. A transcript of this conference call will be posted on Cogent's website when it becomes available. Cogent summary of financial and operational results attached to its press release can be downloaded from the Cogent website. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cogent Communications Holdings. Please go ahead.
David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO. With me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our earnings press release. Our press release includes a number of historical quarterl
Q3 2023 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...