Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc September Investor Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Consensus Investor Call. My name is Paul, and I will be the operator assisting you today. (Operator Instructions)



On this call today will be Scott Turicchi, prospective CEO of Consensus; and John Nebergall, prospective COO of Consensus. I will now turn the call over to Scott Turicchi, Prospective CEO of Consensus. Thank you. You may begin.



Scott Turicchi -



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Consensus Investor Day.



I'm Scott Turicchi, the CEO of Consensus at the time of spin, and I'm joined by John Nebergall, our Chief Operating Officer, also at the time of spin. The format will be similar to an earnings call. I will give you a brief update of the transaction and its expected timing as well as provide a high-level overview of what Consensus will look like at spin.



John will then take you through an analysis of our various service offerings and customer bases. I will then return to discuss the financial profile of Consensus and the various metrics that we report, which are contained in our Form 10