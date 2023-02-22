Q4 2022 Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Consensus investor call to discuss our Q4 and full year 2022 financial results and our 2023 initial guidance. Joining me today are Scott Turicchi, CEO; and Jim Malone, CFO. The earnings call will begin with Scott providing opening remarks. I will give an update on a major realignment of our operating structure as well as sales and technology results, and then Jim will follow up and discuss our full year and Q4 financial results.



After we finish with our prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. At that time, the operator will instruct you on procedures for asking a question. A copy of this presentatio