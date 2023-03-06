Mar 06, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Joe Goodwin - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



Today, we have Consensus Cloud Solutions. And from Consensus, we have CEO, Scott Turicchi; and COO, John Nebergall. Thank you, gentlemen, for joining us.



Scott Turicchi - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. - CEO



Thank you.



John Nebergall - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. - COO



Thanks, Joe.



Questions and Answers:

- JMP Securities LLC - AnalystExcellent. So I guess first things first, for those who may not know the story, can you just give us a little background on who you guys are and what you all do?- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. - CEOSure. So we actually are a company that was spun out of a entity known as J2 Global in October of 2021. And the seeds of this company called Consensus go all the way back to, really, the beginnings of J2 in the mid-90s. It was originally developed as a unified messaging company but with a heavy emphasis on digitization of