Q2 2023 Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023

On this call from Consensus will be Scott Turicchi, CEO; John Nebergall, COO; Jim Malone, CFO; Johnny Hecker, Executive Vice President of Operations; and Adam Varon, Senior Vice President of Finance.



Adam Varon - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. - SVP of Finance



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Consensus investor call to discuss our Q2 2023 financial results, other key information, and 2023 guidance. Joining me today are Scott Turicchi, CEO; John Nebergall, COO; Johnny Hecker, EVP of Operations; and Jim Malone, CFO.



The earnings call will begin with Scott providing opening remarks. John will give an update on our operational progress since our Q1 investor call; Johnny will discuss progress on our go-to-market realignment; and then, Jim will wrap it up