Ingredion Inc (INGR) Reports Notable Growth in 2023 Earnings, Expects Continued Strength in 2024

Robust Full-Year Performance and Positive Outlook Despite Divestiture Impact

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported and Adjusted EPS: Full-year 2023 reported EPS grew by 31% to $9.60, and adjusted EPS increased by 26% to $9.42.
  • Operating Income: Fourth quarter reported and adjusted operating income rose by 29% and 21% respectively, with full-year increases of 26% and 23%.
  • Cash Flow: Cash from operations surged to $1,057 million in 2023, up from $152 million in the previous year.
  • Net Sales: Full-year net sales increased by 3%, despite a 3% decline in the fourth quarter.
  • 2024 Outlook: Projected reported EPS for 2024 is in the range of $10.20 to $11.15, with adjusted EPS expected to be between $9.15 and $9.85.
Article's Main Image

On February 6, 2024, Ingredion Inc (INGR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a strong performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Ingredion, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diverse industries, has reported significant growth in its earnings, with a notable increase in both reported and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Ingredion is renowned for transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredients for a variety of sectors. The company's portfolio is divided into specialty and core ingredients, with the former including starch-based texturizers and plant proteins, and the latter comprising sweeteners and commodity starches.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Ingredion's financial achievements in 2023 reflect a resilient business model capable of navigating inflation and raw material volatility. The company's proactive pricing and cost-saving initiatives have led to a sixth consecutive quarter-over-quarter gross margin expansion. However, challenges such as volume headwinds due to customer destocking and inventory management could pose risks to future performance.

Key Financial Metrics

Ingredion's financial strength is evident in its operating income and cash flow. The company's operating income for the fourth quarter and full year grew significantly, driven by targeted pricing actions and cost efficiencies. Cash from operations also saw a remarkable increase, indicative of the company's robust operational performance. These metrics are crucial for Ingredion, as they demonstrate the company's ability to generate profit and maintain liquidity in the competitive Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

"Our business performed exceptionally well and remained resilient throughout 2023, delivering more than 20% operating income growth for both the fourth quarter and full year," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and CEO. "We continue to make significant progress strengthening our diversified and balanced portfolio of ingredients and solutions."

Financial Highlights and Outlook

Ingredion's balance sheet remains strong, with total debt decreasing and cash reserves increasing compared to the previous year. The company's effective tax rates for the fourth quarter showed an increase, primarily due to non-taxable incentives related to South America operations recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Looking ahead to 2024, Ingredion anticipates reported EPS to be impacted by the divestiture of its S. Korea business, yet expects a continued upward trend in operating income and cash flow. The company's strategic reorganization aims to better align resources with customer needs and target growth opportunities.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please visit Ingredion's Investor Relations website.

Ingredion's strong performance and positive outlook underscore its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and positioning itself for sustainable growth in the years to come.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ingredion Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.