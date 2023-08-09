Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Century Aluminum Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sasan. I'll be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions). I'd now like to pass the conference over to our host, Ryan Crawford.
Ryan Crawford -
Thank you, operator, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call. I'm joined here today by Jesse Gary, Century's President and Chief Executive Officer; Gerald Bialek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Trpkovski, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. After our prepared comments, we will take your questions. As a reminder, today's presentation is available on our website at www.centuryaluminum.com. We use our website as a means of disclosing material information about the company and for complying with Regulation FD. Turning to Slide 1, please take a moment to review the cautionary statements shown here with respect to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP fin
Q2 2023 Century Aluminum Co Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...