Lear Corp (LEA) Posts Record Sales and Robust Earnings Growth in 2023

Full Year Sales Surge 12% with Significant Share Repurchases

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Achieved a record $23.5 billion, a 12% increase from the previous year.
  • Net Income: Grew to $573 million for the full year, up from $328 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Increased by 38% to $12.02, reflecting higher earnings and share repurchase benefits.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to $638 million for the full year, compared to $383 million in 2022.
  • Share Repurchase: $313 million worth of shares repurchased in 2023, with $916 million authorization remaining.
  • 2024 Outlook: Anticipates continued revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth.
Article's Main Image

On February 6, 2024, Lear Corp (LEA, Financial), a global leader in automotive seating and electrical systems, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, which serves every major automaker in the world, reported a 9% increase in fourth-quarter sales to $5.8 billion and a 12% jump in full-year sales to a record $23.5 billion, compared to the previous year.

Lear Corp's largest customer and regional market is GM and North America, accounting for 20% and 44% of 2022 revenue, respectively. The company's comprehensive product offerings include seating components, electrical distribution and connection systems, and electronic systems vital to the automotive industry.

The company's performance reflects a recovering automotive industry and the successful execution of its strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of IGB, which expanded its thermal comfort systems business. Lear's President and CEO, Ray Scott, expressed excitement over the strong customer response to their thermal comfort systems strategy, which is expected to increase market share and margins in the Seating segment.

1754847283402403840.png

Financial Highlights and Challenges

Lear Corp's net income for the fourth quarter was $127 million, with adjusted net income at $177 million, marking improvements from the previous year's figures. Core operating earnings also saw a 9% rise to $288 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) increased to $2.18, and adjusted EPS climbed to $3.03, up from $1.97 and $2.81, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year, net income soared to $573 million, with adjusted net income reaching $710 million, compared to $328 million and $523 million, respectively, in 2022. The adjusted EPS surged by 38% to $12.02, reflecting the company's higher earnings and the benefit of its share repurchase program.

Despite these achievements, Lear Corp faces challenges such as higher launch costs and the impact of foreign exchange. Additionally, the company's sales backlog has been affected by launch delays and lower than expected volumes on certain electric vehicle programs.

2024 Outlook and Share Repurchase Program

Lear Corp's outlook for 2024 is optimistic, with expectations of another year of increased revenue, earnings, and cash flow. The company's share repurchase program remains robust, with $175 million worth of shares repurchased in the fourth quarter, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2018. The remaining authorization stands at approximately $916 million, representing around 12% of the company's total market capitalization at current prices.

The company's 2024 financial outlook anticipates net sales between $24,000 million and $24,600 million, with core operating earnings projected to be between $1,155 million and $1,305 million. Lear Corp also expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $1,795 million to $1,945 million and forecasts free cash flow to be between $600 million and $750 million.

Lear Corp's financial achievements and strategic acquisitions position it well for continued growth in the automotive industry. The company's focus on innovation and operational excellence, along with its strong financial outlook, make it a noteworthy company for value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members seeking reliable and growth-oriented investment opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lear Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.