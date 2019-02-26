Q4 2018 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Tim Lee - Cerus Corporation - IR Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Laurence Corash, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Carol Moore, our Senior Vice President of Regularly Affairs and Quality.



Cersu issued a press release today, announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2018, and also describing the company's recent business highlights.



You can access a copy of this announcement on the company's website at