Q1 2019 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. With me on the call are: Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Richard Benjamin, our Chief Medical Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus'Â Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Carol Moore, our Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.



Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, and also described the company's recent business highlights. You can access a copy of this announcement on the company website at www.cerus.