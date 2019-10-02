Oct 02, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Craig Bijou - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Hello, my name is Craig Bijou. I am the medical device analyst here at Cantor Fitzgerald. Happy to have Cerus Corporation here: Kevin Green, CFO; Tim Lee, IR. Thanks, guys, for joining us.



I want to start -- there might be some in the audience that may not be as familiar with your story, a very interesting story. So I wanted to see if you can provide maybe a high-level overview of what you guys do and what you are working on.



Kevin Green - Cerus Corporation - VP Finance and CFO



Sure. So we inactivate -- we have a product that inactivates pathogens and blood components for transfusion. So we are a disruptive technology, if you will, to testing for viral load or bacterial load. And we focus on commercially today and around the world in the platelet and plasma components and we've got pipeline opportunities for red cells.



The way that the system works is we have a small molecule that we add to a blood donation and it intercalates with nucleic acid strands. And when it is exposed to ultraviolet A light, in