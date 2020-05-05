Q1 2020 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Cerus Corporation Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Tim Lee. Please go ahead.



Timothy J. Lee - Cerus Corporation - IR Director



Thank you, operator. And good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Executive Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, our Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Laurence Corash, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Carol Moore, our Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.



Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and also describing the company's recent business highlights. You can access a copy of this announcement on the company website at www.cerus.com