Q2 2020 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



welcome to the CERUS Corp. Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Tim Lee, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead.



Timothy J. Lee - Cerus Corporation - IR Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at www.cerus.com/ir.



With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Nina Mufti, Cerus' Vice President, Development and Red Blood Cell Program leader; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Laurence Corash, Cerus' Chief Scientific Officer; and Carol Moore, our Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.



We issued a press release today announcin