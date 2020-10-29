Oct 29, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cerus Corporation's Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce Investor Relations Director, Tim Lee.
Timothy J. Lee - Cerus Corporation - IR Director
Thank you operator, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at www.cerus.com/ir.
With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; and Carol Moore, Cerus' Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.
Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and describing the company's recent business highlights. You can a
Q3 2020 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...