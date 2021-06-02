Cerus Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the annual meeting. Mr. Greenman, you may begin.



William M. Greenman - Cerus Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Cerus Corporation 2021 Annual Stockholders' meeting. I'm Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer. Today's meeting is being hosted through a virtual online platform, hosted by Broadridge. We'll be recording today's meeting, and we'll have the recording available on the corporate website at www.cerus.com for the next 30 days.



With that, the meeting will now officially come to order. The time is now 9:01 on June 2, and the polls are now open for voting on all matters to be presented. Before we proceed with the formal business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce you to some of the members of the Board and the business team who are with us today. The members of our Board with us virtually today are Gail Schulze, Frank Whitney, Jami Nachtsheim.



The officers of the company with us