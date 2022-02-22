Q4 2021 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cerus Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Mr. Matt Notarianni, Senior Director of Investor Relations.



Matthew M. Notarianni - Cerus Corporation - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at ir.cerus.com.



With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Carol Moore, Cerus' Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality; and Jessica Hanover, Cerus' Vice President of Corporate Affairs.



Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December