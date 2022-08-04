Q2 2022 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cerus Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Matt Notarianni, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Notarianni, you may begin.



Matthew M. Notarianni - Cerus Corporation - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at ir.cerus.com. With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Nina Mufti, Cerus' Vice President, Development and Red Blood Cell Program Leader; Dr. Richard Benjamin, Cerus' Chief Medical Officer; Carol Moore, Cerus' Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Qu