Q1 2023 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jessica Hanover - Cerus Corporation - VP of Corporate Affairs



Thank you, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at ir.cerus.com.



With me on the call today are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Laurence Corash, Cerus' Chief Scientific Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Operating Officer; and Carol Moore, Cerus' Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.



Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023,