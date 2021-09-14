Sep 14, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Great. Thank you, everyone, for joining. Let's go ahead and get started. My name is Vikram Purohit. I'm one of the biotech research analysts with Morgan Stanley. I'm very happy to have with me Bill Feehery and Andy Schemick, CEO and CFO of Certara. Bill and Andy, thank you for joining us. Appreciate your time.
William F. Feehery - Certara, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thanks, Vikram. It's great to be here.
Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Yes. And before we go ahead and get started, I just need to read a brief disclosure. So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
So with that, let's go ahead and get started. Actually, one more note for the au
Sep 14, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
