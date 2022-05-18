May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
David Neil Lebowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Hello. My name is David Lebowitz. I have with me Neena Bitritto-Garg from the Citi Biotech team. We're happy to welcome you to the second session on the Citi Panel Day. I guess to start out this panel is probably a little bit different than a lot of the other panels, as it's focusing actually more on the technology behind development than specifically on the product of development.
And what this panel is going to go after is talk about artificial intelligence; machine learning; computational medicine, which is something that's become increasingly prominent in recent years, considering that way back when, when drugs first started, it was really about people standing over bench tops and mixing test tubes together. We've progressed a long way since then.
And with that, I'd like to have each of our panelists to introduce themselves and tell us briefly about their company and where they fit in this spectrum. I guess we can start with Karen from SchrÃ¶dinger.
Karen Akinsanya - SchrÃ¶
Certara Inc at Citi Biopharma Co-Panel Day (Virtual) Transcript
May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...