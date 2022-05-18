Certara Inc at Citi Biopharma Co-Panel Day (Virtual) Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello. My name is David Lebowitz. I have with me Neena Bitritto-Garg from the Citi Biotech team. We're happy to welcome you to the second session on the Citi Panel Day. I guess to start out this panel is probably a little bit different than a lot of the other panels, as it's focusing actually more on the technology behind development than specifically on the product of development.



And what this panel is going to go after is talk about artificial intelligence; machine learning; computational medicine, which is something that's become increasingly prominent in recent years, considering that way back when, when drugs first started, it was really about people standing over bench tops and mixing test tubes together. We've progressed a long way since then.



And with that, I'd like to have each of our panelists to introduce themselves and tell us briefly about their company and where they fit in this spectrum. I guess we can start with Karen from SchrÃ¶dinger.



Karen Akinsanya - SchrÃ¶