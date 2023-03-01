Q4 2022 Certara Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

On the call from Certara, we have William Feehery, Chief Executive Officer; and Andrew Shimek, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, Certara released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that will include forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.