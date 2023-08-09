Q2 2023 Certara Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

David J. Deuchler - Gilmartin Group LLC - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for participating in today's conference call.



On the call from Certara, we have William Feehery, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Certara released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.