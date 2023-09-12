Sep 12, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Welcome, everyone. Let's go ahead and get started. This is the fireside chat with Certara. My name is Vikram Purohit. I'm one of the biotech analysts with the Morgan Stanley Research team. I need to read a brief disclosure statement. For important disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
With that, I'm very happy to have with me the team from Certara. Thank you both for joining us. Really appreciate it. So we have roughly 25 minutes and a good amount of material to cover, but Bill, maybe I'll turn it to you first, just for some opening remarks just to kind of level set us on some of the key milestones you feel like Certara has hit throughout the year, some of the key inflection points for the business overall, both on the software side and on the services side, and t
Certara Inc at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 12, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...