Q3 2023 Certara Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Certara Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, David Deuchler.



David J. Deuchler - Gilmartin Group LLC - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for participating in today's conference call. On the call from Certara, we have William Feehery, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today Certara released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Please refer to Slide 2 in the company materials for additional information, which you can find on the company's Inve