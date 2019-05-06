Q1 2019 CEVA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the CEVA, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Kingston, Vice President, Market Intelligence, Investor and Public Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Richard Kingston - CEVA, Inc. - VP of Market Intelligence, Investor & Public Relations



Thank you, Rocko. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CEVA's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA; and Gideon Wertheizer, Chief Executive Officer of CEVA.



Gideon will cover the business aspects and highlights from the first quarter and provide general qualitative data. Yaniv will then cover the financial results for the first quarter and provide qualitative data for the second quarter and the rest of 2019.



I'll start with the forward-looking statement. Please note that today's discussions contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as