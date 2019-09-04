CEVA Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 06:10PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



(technical difficulty)



CEVA Inc. as well as Richard Kingston, head of IR. I think we'll start today with a short presentation and then move into Q&A. But clearly, feel free to interject with any questions you might have. Yaniv?



Yaniv Arieli - CEVA, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us here in the CEVA journey and for Citi to hosting us at the conference. We'll try to use the time in the next half an hour to talk about the recent development in CEVA's wireless connectivity, smart sensing and smart connected world, some recent nice developments that we have taken action, adding new small pieces to our business over the last 1.5 or 2 months. And we'll be more than happy to share them with you.



Just a high level before we dive into the Q&A. CEVA is an IP intellectual property company. It's been around for a while, powering about 1 billion devices a year. We recently celebrated our 10 billion devices and had our first Analyst Day in the NASDAQ Center in the beginning of the year.

