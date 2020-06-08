CEVA Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CEVA Inc.



At this time, the meeting will begin, and it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Peter McManamon. Sir, the floor is yours.



Peter McManamon - CEVA, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Peter McManamon, the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Welcome to CEVA's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In light of COVID-19, we're holding the meeting for the first time as a virtual meeting. I will preside over today's meeting.



Nonetheless, we are pleased with your continued interest in the company and that you are with us albeit virtually. The following additional directors are also present virtually: Bernadette Andrietti, Eli Ayalon, Zvi Limon, Bruce Mann, Maria Marced, Sven-Christer Nilsson; Louis Silver; and Gideon Wertheizer.



The following officers of the company are present virtually: Gideon Wertheizer, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Director; and Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer