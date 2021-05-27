May 27, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Peter McManamon - CEVA, Inc. - Independent Chairman
Good morning, I'm Peter McManamon, the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Welcome to CEVA's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
In light of COVID-19, we're again holding the meeting as a virtual meeting. I will preside over today's meeting.
We're very pleased with your continued interest in the company and as you were with us, albeit virtually.
The following additional Directors are also present virtually: Bernadette Andrietti, Eliyahu Ayalon, Zvi Limon, Jaclyn Liu, Maria Marced, Sven-Christer Nilsson, Louis Silver and Gideon Wertheizer.
The following officers of the company are present virtually: Gideon Wertheizer, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Director; and Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Also present virtually are Alfredo Silva, a partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP, the company's outside legal counsel; and [Man Mariovsky] of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, the corporation's independent auditors. A representative from
CEVA Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 27, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...