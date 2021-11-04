Q3 2021 Confluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, fiscal year 2021, fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2022, increased adoption of our platform, our ability and position to capitalize on the shift to cloud, growth in revenue, total customers, remaining performance obligations and dollar-based net retention rate, our market opportunity and our overall future prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Further information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ is included in our SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and Form 10-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, that will be fil