Nov 30, 2021 / 03:55PM GMT

Philip Winslow -



All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Phil Winslow, Credit Suisse software analyst here. Very excited to have one of my favorite executives joining me, a longtime friend, Steffan Tomlinson, CFO of Confluent. So Steffan, thanks for coming down. It's great to see you in person.



Steffan C. Tomlinson - Confluent, Inc. - CFO



Yes. Great to see you in person. Thank you for having me.



Philip Winslow -



Yes. Great. So obviously, Confluent is a relatively new company to the public market. So I'm saying we'd start at a high level here. Maybe give us an overview of the business, obviously, the prevalent theme and just simply data in motion, the origins of Kafka and how the company is actually monetizing that.



Steffan C. Tomlinson - Confluent, Inc. - CFO



Well, for starters, the origin really goes back about a decade when our 3 founders, Jay, Jun and Neha, were engineers at LinkedIn. And they were struggling with connecting applications and data stores to run their business in real