Sep 12, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst



What a delight to see everybody. Welcome to the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. This year, as I mentioned at the keynote, we brought these 2 marquee conferences together. And I believe I'm told that it's officially the largest conference Goldman Sachs has hosted.



On that note, a real delight to be able to welcome our guest, Steffan Tomlinson, CFO of Confluent. I just noticed that there's another Steffan in the audience. I won't say who it is, but Steffan, welcome to the Goldman conference.



Steffan, you've got an amazing background. You were at Google before joining Confluent. But for those that are not familiar with the Confluent story, given that you're relatively new IPO, can you -- relatively new IPO. Can you just recap the Confluent story at a high level, the key investment points? And then we can jump into some Q&A.



Steffan C. Tomlinson - Confluent, Inc. - CFO



Yes, I'd be happy to. And thank you for hosting me. So big picture, data st