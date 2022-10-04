Confluent Inc Investor Session at Current 2022 Transcript

Oct 04, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Current 2022 and our investor session. Before we begin, I'd like to note that during today's program, management will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our business, strategy, customers, technology, market opportunity, products, growth and future prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements.



Further information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ is included in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these statements after today's program, except as required by law. Please also note that management will not provide financial updates during today's program due to our earnings quiet period. For planning purposes, we're scheduled to announce Q3 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2. Please save your financial questions for our earnings call. And with that, let's begin today's program with a quick video.



(presentation)



