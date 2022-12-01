Confluent Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT

Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



Hey, good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining Day 3 of the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. And a good turnout as we're kind of rounding third base and heading towards the end of the event today. Very pleased to have Jay Kreps, Founder, CEO of Confluent. Just a little project you're working on a previous company that turns into something much bigger. But thanks for making time. I appreciate being up here and in Vegas.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity AnalystMaybe, I mean, we can start with just your view of the event streaming market. Like I know one of the points of conversation that we spent a lot of time with investors is just helping draw prior predecessor anecdotes or helping them understand where the technology sits. And so maybe you can just start with your perspective on sort of the distillation of event streaming and where Confluent fits and then plenty to ask from there.