Mar 07, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT
Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst
We're just delighted to have Confluent joining us for a fireside chat, they're also doing one-on-ones. Steffan to my left is the CFO and Rohan is the SVP of Finance. When I checked this morning, the stock was between $25 and $26. We have a $33 price target, $8 billion market cap, trading at 7x revenue, grew 51% last year, right? We have it at 30% growth this year, which I'm guessing is the midpoint of your guidance, burned $172 million in '22, we're going to talk about that, right, because the multiple would be higher otherwise. And then we have you burning $90 million in '23, cash flow positive some time in '24. Did I just do that? Or did you guys tell us cash flow positive some time in '24.
Steffan C. Tomlinson - Confluent, Inc. - CFO
You did that.
Confluent Inc at JMP Securities Technology Conference Transcript
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...