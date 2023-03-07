Confluent Inc at JMP Securities Technology Conference Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



We're just delighted to have Confluent joining us for a fireside chat, they're also doing one-on-ones. Steffan to my left is the CFO and Rohan is the SVP of Finance. When I checked this morning, the stock was between $25 and $26. We have a $33 price target, $8 billion market cap, trading at 7x revenue, grew 51% last year, right? We have it at 30% growth this year, which I'm guessing is the midpoint of your guidance, burned $172 million in '22, we're going to talk about that, right, because the multiple would be higher otherwise. And then we have you burning $90 million in '23, cash flow positive some time in '24. Did I just do that? Or did you guys tell us cash flow positive some time in '24.



Steffan C. Tomlinson - Confluent, Inc. - CFO



You did that.



Questions and Answers:

