Confluent Inc at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael Turits - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Okay. I don't know what to call this. I think we have a special session. This is a special session. Welcome to the special session. So I'm Michael Turits, an Enterprise Software Senior Research Analyst here at KeyBanc. It's a fun and special session.



We're here to talk about Confluent and data streaming and Apache Kafka. And we have with us today, Jay Kreps, immediately to my left. Jay is the CEO and Co-Founder of Confluent, ticker CFLT. We have coverage of that. We were on the IPO here at KeyBanc. Jay will tell you a little bit about his background. But he was formerly at LinkedIn, where he was an original author of the project called Apache Kafka, and then, as I said, co-founder of Confluent.



And then in addition to that, of course, we now have with us KeyBanc's Chief Data Officer, Mike Onders, merely to his left; and then Scott Tucker. You just told me what to call you by role, but you've got to -- that's Senior Business Technology Executive, Open Banking, Head of Kafka Messaging Technology. Is t